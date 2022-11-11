Editor’s note: This is the final story in a series of stories featuring high school marching bands from across the region.
Fans who come to the Mount Carmel Area High School football games can look forward to grooving to the oldies when the marching band does its field show.
The band plays classics such as “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” by Buddy Rich Big Band, “Temptation Eyes” and “Midnight Confessions” by the Grass Roots and “Shout!” by The Isley Brothers.
Band Director Bernard Stellar said the students play a wide variety of pep songs in the stands.
Drum majors Hannah Towey and Keli Lawton lead the 78-member marching band.
The students learned their routines and music at band camp, which Stellar said went very well.
“We have a nice group this year and we’re looking forward to a great season!” he said.
The Mount Carmel Area High School Marching Band will perform Saturday, when the Red Tornadoes take on Hughesville at Mount Carmel in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal playoff game..