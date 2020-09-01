The Mount Carmel Area School District now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district, prompting officials to switch to a temporary hybrid learning schedule.
The district released a YouTube video tonight discussing the cases, the education plan and that school officials are in contact with the state Department of Health, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and Mark DiRocco of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators to follow all guidance and ensure that proper steps are taken to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep students safe.
As a result the school district will use a hybrid schedule through at least Sept. 11, according to Superintendent Pete Cheddar.
All Pre-K, kindergarten, first-, and second-grade classrooms will continue to meet at full capacity every day with social distancing and face coverings required, Cheddar said.
The rest of the schedule is based largely on students’ last names. The change is meant to reduce building populations to recommended levels while allowing some in-person instruction to continue, according to school officials.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, all students in the junior-senior high school will meet virtually. Elementary students with last names starting with A through L in grades 3-6 will attend in-person, all students in grades K-6 with individualized or gifted individualized education plans (IEP and GIEP) are encouraged to attend. All other students will attend classes virtually.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, all junior-senior high school students and students in grades 3 through 6, who have last names starting with the letters M-Z will attend in person. All IEP and GIEP students are encouraged to attend at both schools. All other students will attend virtually.
The schedule for Friday, Sept. 4, is identical to Thursday.
Additional explanations and details about next week's hybrid schedule for all students are explained in the video available on YouTube and the Mount Carmel Area School District website, mca.k12.pa.us.
School administrators and directors will continue to assess the situation in partnership with all local and state agencies, Cheddar said.
Cheddar said in the video any additional COVID-19 related cases and new guidance can cause plans to change quickly, requiring additional virtual days if cases continue to rise.
"We all must prepare for child care issues," Cheddar said. "We will prepare for all virtual days in the future if need be. We must prepare for additional cases."
Cheddar said in the video athletics will continue for now with student-athletes being screened multiple times a day.