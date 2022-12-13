MOUNT CARMEL — A family of six who was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have a holiday meal this year thanks to The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.
Amanda Kluesner, 28, lives in Mount Carmel with her husband and four children, “This year, after COVID I lost my job, and I just started working again. So this year (Here. For Good.) gives my kids an actual Christmas. We weren’t really gonna do a Christmas meal this year, so we’ll be able to sit with each other and have an actual meal instead of something simple.”
Kluesner has been working as a CNA in home health care before and after the pandemic shutdowns. Her husband also lost his job due to COVID, but has been staying home with their kids so Kluesner can work. The couple’s four children are boys ages nine, eight and two, and a six-year-old girl.
Kluesner says this is the family’s first time benefiting from Here. For Good. and found out about it through the Northumberland County Assistance Office.
As for what her kids are looking for this year for Christmas, “My boys are into Legos because they love to build. My daughter wants craft stuff because she’s very crafty. The baby, he’s autistic, so anything really has worked for him. I know they were planning on getting him cars and little dinosaurs. That’s what he’s into right now.”
Kluesner is originally from Lancaster County and has been living in Mount Carmel for the last year and a half.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Today's total, including a $500 donation from Todd and Ann Mattern of Beavertown, is $87,151.22.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.