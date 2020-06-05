The threat of rain washed out a parade through town on Friday evening, but Mount Carmel Area High School's Class of 2020 were able to celebrate the final step around the boulder that blocked their senior year in a virtual capacity.
In Friday's virtual commencement, Valedictorian Tyler Barnhardt reviewed the seniors' climb through the years together, which had challenges, but nothing like those of the past few months.
"We are a unique senior class," he said. "We've constantly been on a journey to reach the summit of Mount Carmel, only to have a boulder crash down and stop us dead in our tracks.
"We've attempted to break through this roadblock. Although we have not moved it, we have found ways around it."
To add to the virtual nature of Friday's commencement, Mount Carmel went to London, England for commencement speaker John Muolo.
Muolo, a 1973 MCA graduate and CEO of Medipass Healthcare Limited, discussed difficult topics — aging, illness and death — in the context of happiness to graduates. He did so acknowledging the transcendent time the world is facing.
"You will never forget this graduation," Muolo told graduates. "We are living in a difficult time worldwide and a dark time nationally. You can gain comfort that those who have come before you have experienced similar daunting times and have moved forward."