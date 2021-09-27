A state police fire marshal said he will be Mount Carmel on Tuesday to investigate a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Fire Marshal James Nizinski said he will look into the cause of a fire that broke out at 12 S. Walnut St. before 1 a.m. Sunday. Following the first call around 12:45 a.m., a second alarm was called almost immediately according to emergency radio communications as flames shot out of both floors of the two-story home.
The home was heavily damaged in the blaze that firefighters were able to limit to one structure. Emergency responders had the blaze under control in a few hours.