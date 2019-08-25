A Mount Carmel man faces felony burglary charges after police say he broke into a woman's home Sunday morning.
Edward Shuder, 39, of East Sixth Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Sunday morning facing burglary and trespassing charges. He is locked up inside Northumberland County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.
Mount Carmel police were dispatched to East Avenue at 1:29 a.m. for a report of a man inside a home. Officers spoke to the victim who told police she heard glass break and saw the man was standing in her basement, according to officers.
Officers said they observed a basement door open and glass broken.
Shuder was located two blocks from the residence wearing the same clothes the victim described to police, according to officers. Officers said they noticed fresh cut marks on Shuder's arms.
Shuder now faces felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass. Shuder also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.