MOUNT CARMEL — A 72-year-old borough man faces 316 felony counts of child pornography and a count of felony rape of a child after a state police computer crime unit began an investigation after a Childline report, according to court documents.
Robert Taylor, of South Beech Street, is jailed on $250,000 cash bail on the charges.
State police say the incidents took place between August 2020 and August of 2022, inside Taylor's home and in his vehicle, according to police.
Troopers said the 7-year-old victim told them during a Child Advocacy Center interview that Taylor showed them pornographic videos on a computer and exposed himself and made the child perform sexual acts on him, according to police.
The child told police they were sexually assaulted by Taylor numerous times during the two-year time frame, police said.
Troopers served a search warrant at Taylor's home and seized all the electronic devices and a forensic search showed files containing child pornography, police said.
A relative of the girl told officers they spoke to Taylor via cellphone in August and according to troopers, Taylor told the person if the child told police he would be going to jail, according to a criminal complaint.
Taylor also faces a felony charge of sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to a criminal complaint.
Taylor is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing on the charges.