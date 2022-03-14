MOUNT CARMEL — A 46-year-old Mount Carmel man faces a two-count federal indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Middle District of Pennsylvania said Glen Taormina was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges last week.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the two-count indictment alleges that Taormina distributed 50 grams and more of methamphetamine on June 16 and June 17 and possessed with the intent to distribute another 50 grams and more of methamphetamine, 40 grams and more of fentanyl, and detectable amounts of heroin in Northumberland County.
The indictment also seeks the criminal forfeiture of $10,754 in cash recovered on June 17, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.