SUNBURY — A 72-year-old Mount Carmel man will head to trial on a felony charge of raping a child and 320 felony counts of child pornography following an investigation initiated after a ChildLine report, according to court documents.
Robert Taylor, of South Beech Street, appeared for a preliminary hearing Thursday in front of Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case and was able to convince Cole after a nearly six-hour hearing that all 321 charges should be sent to trial.
Cole agreed and the case will proceed to court.
State police say the incidents took place between August 2020 and August of 2022, inside Taylor’s home and in his vehicle, according to police.
Troopers said a 7-year-old victim told them during a Child Advocacy Center interview that Taylor showed pornographic videos on a computer and exposed himself and made the child perform sexual acts on him, according to police.
The child told police they were sexually assaulted by Taylor numerous times during the two-year time frame, police said.
Troopers served a search warrant at Taylor’s home and seized all the electronic devices and a forensic search showed files containing child pornography, police said.
A relative of a victim told officers they spoke to Taylor via cellphone in August. According to troopers, Taylor told the person if the child told police, he would be going to jail.
Taylor also faces a felony charge of sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to a criminal complaint.
Taylor is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.
"The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow," Matulewicz said. "I want to commend the state police computer crimes division because they conducted an unbelievable investigation."