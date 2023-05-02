MOUNT CARMEL — A 38-year-old Mount Carmel resident faces felony strangulation charges after an April 29 incident in the borough.
Jamie Stine, of East Fifth Street, was charged by Mount Carmel police after officers responded to the 200 block of East Fifth Street for a domestic incident in progress.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the alleged victim who told officers Stine attacked him over a verbal argument, according to court documents.
Police said they noticed bleeding from the alleged victim's nose, redness around his eyes, and cuts on the man's right leg, according to court documents.
Police then spoke with Stine, who allegedly told officers he got into a verbal argument with the man and he attacked the alleged victim by putting him in a rear naked choke hold, police said.
Stine also allegedly told police he struck the man with multiple punches, police said.
The alleged victim told police he couldn't breathe while being choked, police said.
Stine was arrested at the scene and appeared before Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash bail.
Stine will now appear before Cole for a preliminary hearing at a later date.