SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child after Mount Carmel police said they found a 1-year-old baby in a soiled diaper and covered in dirt inside a condemned home where the man and his girlfriend were living.
Zachary Starr, 37, of Mount Carmel, entered the plea in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Tuesday. Allyssa Hartz, 29, of Mount Carmel, already pleaded no contest in December 2021 to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in relation to the same incident.
Starr will be sentenced on April 26 in front of Rosini.
Mount Carmel Police in March 2021 found Starr and Hartz living in a condemned home on East Fifth Street in Mount Carmel. Hartz's 1-year-old daughter was found in a playpen in a soiled diaper, covered in dirt on her feet and facial area to the point it appeared the child had not been bathed for days. Also in the playpen were crumbs, a working lighter and pieces of paper that could have posed a choking hazard, police said.
Officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a crystal rock substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. The kitchen was filled with rotting food and trash, dog feces from two dogs housed in a crate and several guinea pigs inside a cage, police said.
Starr was originally charged with an additional seven misdemeanors, including trespass, cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct and drug offenses. He has been free on $15,000 unsecured bail since Jan. 7, 2022.
Hartz entered the no-contest plea in Northumberland County Court in December 2021 to a felony count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty. In pleading no contest, Hartz did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against her that a jury might find him guilty.
Former President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Hartz to a county sentence of six to 21 months. Saylor ordered her to pay $50 in fines plus court costs and fees.