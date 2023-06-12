Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.