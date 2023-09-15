MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man is claiming in a federal lawsuit that Mount Carmel police officers beat him during a September 2021 arrest.
Lucas Klingerman, through a Wlkes-Barre law firm, filed the suit against police officers Jonathan McHugh, David Donkochik, Kyle Schauer and Evan Freiler.
Former officers, McHugh, Donkochik and Schauer were all arrested in June after a federal indictment alleges all three officers, when making certain arrests, used excessive force including, but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating, and body slamming arrestees.
Freiler is not named in the indictment.
According to the federal lawsuit on Sept. 13, on Sept. 30, 2021, Klingerman failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The lawsuit says McHugh and Freiler spotted Klingerman and told him to freeze but Klingerman ran one block before following the instructions and then put his hands in the air.
Klingerman claims Freiler approached him and hit him twice with the drive stun feature of the officer's electronic weapon when Klingerman presented no danger, according to the federal filing.
McHugh took no action to prevent the incident, Klingerman claims.
Klingerman said McHugh and Freiler removed him from the vehicle at the police station and beat him, the suit says.
While in the parking lot of the police station, Klingerman claims McHugh grabbed him by the handcuffs, pulled up on the chain to force him forward toward the pavement and swept his legs out causing him to fall face forward on the pavement, the federal lawsuit said.
Klingerman said the fall caused him to be diagnosed with a fracture of his right clavicle, the suit said.
McHugh, Donkochik and Schauer are scheduled to appear in federal court in Williamsport for the indictment charges on Nov. 6.