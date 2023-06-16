SUNBURY — The man who took "full responsibility" for and was convicted of causing the death of a 21-year-old Coal Township woman claims he was threatened into pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Kruskie, 28, of Mount Carmel, who appeared in Northumberland County Court via video, also told the judge he wanted to go on record by saying, “I am completely innocent of these charges.”
On May 31, Kruskie was sentenced to up to 70 years in state prison for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle, for the May 2021 death of Cheyenne Swartz. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie appeared before Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini last month and wept as he told the judge he took “full responsibility” and there was no excuse for what happened.
Through his attorney, public defender John Broda, Kruskie is now saying it would be a “manifest injustice if he is not allowed to withdraw his guilty plea because he was coerced into pleading due to threats to his family,” according to the court documents.
On Friday, Kruskie told Rosini that he received a letter from a former family member more than a year ago threatening him to plead guilty or something would happen to his grandmother.
Kruskie said he was scared for his family and when he went to court to plead guilty he saw the woman so he kept to his plan of pleading guilty.
“I was scared,” he told Rosini.
Matulewicz presented evidence that showed only one letter was sent to Kruskie, but Kruskie said he was in possession of the alleged threat letter.
Broda said he did not see the letter.
Matulewicz said he also has prison phone calls showing Kruskie had a plan to delay his case and was going to file various complaints against the district attorney, Broda and even Rosini.
Broda told Rosini he didn’t hear all the recordings, and Rosini said she was going to stop the hearing and resume it on a different day so that Broda had a chance to listen to the recordings.
Rosini said she would schedule a date in the next few days.