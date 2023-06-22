SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter will appear before a judge later today for the second part of a hearing in which the 28-year-old claims he was threatened into pleading guilty in relation to the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz in May 2021.
Stephen Kruskie appeared in Northumberland County Court via video last week and told Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini he wanted to go on record by saying, “I am completely innocent of these charges.”
The month before, Kruskie told Rosini he took “full responsibility” for Swartz death before Rosini sentenced Kruskie to up to 70 years in state prison for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle, for the May 2021 death of Swartz.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Before Kruskie was sentenced, he wept as he told the judge there was no excuse for what happened.
Through his attorney, public defender John Broda, Kruskie is now saying it would be a “manifest injustice if he is not allowed to withdraw his guilty plea because he was coerced into pleading due to threats to his family,” according to the court documents.
Kruskie told Rosini that he received a letter from a former family member more than a year ago threatening him to plead guilty or something would happen to his grandmother.
Kruskie said he was scared for his family and when he went to court to plead guilty he saw the woman so he kept to his plan of pleading guilty.
“I was scared,” he told Rosini.
Matulewicz presented evidence that showed only one letter was sent to Kruskie, but Kruskie said he was in possession of the alleged threat letter.
Matulewicz said he also has prison phone calls showing Kruskie had a plan to delay his case and was going to file various complaints against the district attorney, Broda and even Rosini.
Broda told Rosini he didn’t hear all the recordings or see the letter and Rosini said she was going to stop the hearing and resume it on a different day so that Broda had a chance to listen to the recordings.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.