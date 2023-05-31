SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Mount Carmel resident will spend up to 70 years in state prison after he was sentenced by a Northumberland County judge Wednesday on charges of voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle following the death of a Coal Township woman in May 2021.
Stephen Kruskie appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini and begged for mercy.
"I take full responsibility for what happened," Kruskie told the judge. "There is no excuse."
Rosini agreed and delivered the sentence, telling Kruskie she gave him the maximum she was allowed to by law.
Kruskie pleaded guilty in March to the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz and agreed he was guilty on all 13 charges he faced.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie was represented by public defenders John Broda and Lori Pickle.
During Wednesday's proceedings, Swartz's mother Lisa Klimek took the stand and spoke to the judge.
"We should not have to be dealing with this horror that we now have to deal with for the rest of our lives," Klimek said.
While Klimek spoke, Kruskie wept while wiping tears from his eyes.
Matulewicz comforted Swartz's family and asked the judge to sentence Kruskie to the maximum sentence.
After delivering the sentence, Rosini told Kruskie he was correct on one thing, "There was no excuse," she said. "I'll leave it at that."
After the proceedings, Matulewicz said he was pleased with the sentence.
"I would like to commend Detective Matthew Hashuga, Coal Township Police and state police as they went above and beyond in this diligent investigation," he said. "Together, we got the victim the maximum amount of justice allowed by law."