A Northumberland County man will face trial in Bedford County, accused of fatally shooting another man with a crossbow.
Charges against Alec Paul Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, were held for court following a hearing at Bedford County Central Court, online court records show.
Rhoads faces homicide charges, including first- and third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, for his role in the death of 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter of Claysburg, inside a Bedford County home.
State police said Rhoads has offered several different stories about what happened that day, telling police he's never been to the residence.
Police said he also told a woman that Lingenfelter was using the weapon – and, after being confronted, that the weapon fired while Rhoads was loading it "to put it down."
A woman who was inside the home said she was standing next to Lingenfelter, who was in a bedroom, when an arrow struck him in the throat, causing him to fall onto a bed.
Rhoads allegedly fled the residence before police arrived.
Rhoads, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is being represented by Public Defender Karen Sue Hickey