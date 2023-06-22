SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man who pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child was allowed to withdraw his plea Thursday after telling a judge he felt "uncomfortable" accepting the plea offer after he claims he testified to a federal grand jury against the arresting officer.
Zachary Starr, 37, of Mount Carmel, entered the plea in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Jan. 31 and was scheduled to be sentenced in April but the case got delayed.
On Thursday, Starr, through his attorney Cory Leshner, told Rosini he testified during a grand jury that recently indicted three Mount Carmel police officers — one current, one former and one retired — who are accused of using excessive force during arrests and failed to preserve the footage, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. Middle District.
Current officer Kyle Schauer, retired Lt. David Donkochik and former officer Jonathan McHugh were all arrested, according to the documents.
The indictment claims all three officers, when making certain arrests, used excessive force, including but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating, and body-slamming arrestees.
The indictment alleges that in 22 different arrests, they kicked, punched, choked, and otherwise used excessive force against those they were arresting. In those arrests, they caused bodily injuries to their victims, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.
Mount Carmel Police said in 2021 they found Starr living in a condemned home on East Fifth Street. Hartz’s 1-year-old daughter was found in a playpen in a soiled diaper, covered in dirt on her feet and facial area to the point it appeared the child had not been bathed for days, police said. Also in the playpen were crumbs, a working lighter and pieces of paper that could have posed a choking hazard, police said.
Officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a crystal rock substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. The kitchen was filled with rotting food and trash, dog feces from two dogs housed in a crate and several guinea pigs inside a cage, police said
Co-defendant Allyssa Hartz, 29, of Mount Carmel, already pleaded no contest in December 2021 to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in relation to the same incident. She was sentenced to six to 21 months in county jail.
Leshner said Starr testified at the grand jury and claims Schauer and McHugh deprived him of his rights and that he was injured during the arrest.
Rosini granted the motion to withdraw and scheduled a suppression hearing for August. Leshner said the motion that will be heard is to throw out the case because authorities did not have the right to enter the man's home.