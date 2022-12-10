MOUNT CARMEL — A 36-year-old mother of four has been finding it difficult to make ends meet during these inflationary times.
Stephanie Griffin also noted that her husband is out of work and has a debilitating ailment, which has been putting more pressure on the family. "I'm doing OK right now," she said, but added that she will appreciate any help that can be provided by the Here. For Good. program.
"Money is tough right now," Griffin said.
She then talked about some of the things her children would like for Christmas.
"My oldest son likes drawing stuff and likes to play games on XBox," she said. "He is also into Leggos. He needs more pajamas."
She has an autistic son into Nerf guns and Pokemon.
Griffin has two daughters, one is 12, and into arts and crafts. Her other daughter is 8, and into baby dolls and coloring.
Two bikes were stolen from them after their house got robbed, Griffin said.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund, which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley's families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury, and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut Street., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.