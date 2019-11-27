Mount Carmel police officers arrested two Ashland residents accused of selling 15 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant Tuesday in the borough.
According to arrest papers, Jacob D. Shuey, 27, sold the fentanyl to the informant for $100 while Jalynn R. Kauffman, 42, drove Shuey to Mount Carmel to make the sale in exchange for one bag of fentanyl.
Police said the glassine baggies containing the drug were stamped with the phrase “Dead Like Me” and marked with an illustration of a grim reaper and an eyeball.
Officers Kyle Schauer and Jonathan McHugh filed the following charges against both Shuey and Kauffman: conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all of which are felonies, along with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a misbranded substance.
Schauer and McHugh are members of the Northumberland County Drug Task Force.
Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole ordered the defendants be held in Northumberland County Jail on $50,000 cash bail each. They were arraigned Wednesday.
According to arrest papers, Kauffman drove Shuey to Mount Carmel about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They picked up the informant in a 1991 Chevy Caprice and drove about two blocks, making the illegal transaction inside the vehicle, arrest papers state.
The informant turned over the fentanyl to police and officers initiated a traffic stop and took Kauffman and Shuey into custody, arrest papers state.
According to arrest papers, Shuey was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe in his pants pocket while Kauffman had two plastic baggies inside her bra containing a combined 0.8 grams of methamphetamine. Police also seized three cut straws with an unidentified residue and three pills identified as gabapentin, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and pain.