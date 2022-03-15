MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Area Public Library received nearly $60,000 in funding from the state Department of Education toward rehabilitation.
The state Department of Education (PDE) announced that nearly $5.3 million in funding has been awarded to 21 libraries in 17 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities. The Mount Carmel Area Public Library, at 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel, received $59,000.
“Public libraries are a community staple — helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming, from educational materials to broadband,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega in a press release. “This year’s round of Keystone Library grants will help Pennsylvania’s libraries improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons.”
Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include, but are not limited to, ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion and new construction.