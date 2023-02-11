MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel football fans aren’t really torn between who will win Sunday’s big game because the decision to root for a hometown hero is an easy one.
Brett Veach’s name, even a few decades removed from his time at the Silver Bowl, still carries some weight.
Veach, the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, has already built an impressive resume in the NFL.
He’s already won a Super Bowl — building a team that is appearing in its third Super Bowl in four years on Sunday — and drafted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won his second MVP award on Thursday. Now he is searching for the second Super Bowl ring when his Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
“I will be sticking with Veach,” Shirley Mann said while eating breakfast inside The Greek Isle Cafe, on North Oak Street, in Mount Carmel. “I know his family and I will be rooting for him Sunday.”
Bob Mann agreed.
“You have to go with the hometown guy,” he said. “So I hope the Chiefs win.”
Veach, a 1996 Mount Carmel Area School District graduate, has a street named after him next to Jazz Diminick Field at The Silver Bowl.
Veach graduated as one of the greatest players in school history, starting at tailback as a sophomore on the 1994 state title team, and as a senior on the 1996 championship squad.
The 1996 team beat Tyrone in Altoona for the state title, but the more famous game was a week earlier when the Red Tornadoes beat No. 1-ranked Bishop McDevitt at Kemp Memorial Stadium, 18-7. The first touchdown was set up by a 65-yard catch by Veach.
Mount Carmel finished 15-0 in 1996, and Veach was voted the Associated Press Small School Player of the Year. He ran for 2,163 yards with 26 touchdowns that season.
Veach has been the general manager of the Chiefs since 2017 after serving as co-director of player personnel. He spent nine years in the Philadelphia Eagles organization after graduating from the University of Delaware — where he caught 99 passes for 1,470 yards and 12 touchdowns, and averaged 22.2 yards on 70 career kick returns.
He followed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to Kansas City after Reid left the Eagles in 2013.
“There is no question in my mind that our town will be supporting The Veach family,” Greek Isle Cafe owner Nick Dimitratos said. “I will be watching the game and rooting for Brett.”
Mount Carmel resident Mike Fleming said he also is supporting Veach but only because he is from Mount Carmel, but because Fleming hates Philadelphia.
“I don’t like them and I am not a fan of Philadelphia anything,” he said.
Mount Carmel resident and Pastor Pat Ferris said he will be supporting the Mount Carmel community.
“I want the Chiefs to win because it is great for our community to have the Veach family involved,” he said.
As the breakfast crowd was discussing the hopeful outcome of the game, there was one fan who disagreed with the majority.
“I am fully supporting the Philadelphia Eagles,” Charles Henderson, of Mount Carmel said. “I predict they will win 38-17 and the Eagles just have it this year.”