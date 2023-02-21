SHAMOKIN — The Mount Carmel Area School District officials said a student attending a program in the Shamokin Area School District was found with a firearm in school today.
Mount Carmel Area District sent out a message saying the weapon was discovered inside a backpack and was confiscated. According to the release, Shamokin officials were immediately notified and the proper protocols were taken.
Coal Township police and the student's parents were notified and the student was removed from the building, the release said.
Shamokin Area is continuing the regular school day, the release said.
No further information was released.