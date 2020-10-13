Mount Carmel's football team, the winningest program in Pennsylvania history, will cancel the final three games of its season due to an ongoing hazing investigation.
"It is with deep regret and anguish that I must report that the Mount Carmel Area Football team will end its season due to its ongoing hazing investigation," Mount Carmel Athletic Director Greg Sacavage said.
The district announced late last week that it was canceling Saturday's game at Warrior Run due to a Mount Carmel Township Police investigation into a hazing incident that Superintendent Pete Cheddar said was off-campus.
On Tuesday, Cheddar released a statement announcing season is over and the district will continue to work with police regarding the incident.
Chaddar said the district is also offering counselors to speak with students confidentially about hazing or any difficult life experience.
"Our school district will continue to implement and research best practices to educate our entire learning community on the negative impacts of hazing," Cheddar said.
The incident is being investigated by Mount Carmel Township Police Officer Brian Carnuccio. Carnuccio declined to comment on the investigation.
Cheddar said he is saddened by the announcement.
“We feel swift and firm action is warranted given the information provided to local police,” Cheddar said. “Additional team and player consequences may be warranted.”
Cheddar said the incident occurred off-campus and was reported to the district and Mount Carmel Township Police. He said the investigation is ongoing
Cheddar said the district would not comment any further on the matter.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.