MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — The Mattucci home in Mount Carmel Township is full of miracles.
Both Mattucci children are Geisinger Miracle Kids. Nine-year-old Laila Mattucci was nominated this year after undergoing a nine-hour reconstructive surgery of her skull in September 2013. Her 11-year-old brother Carter Mattucci was nominated to be a Miracle Kid in 2016 due to his congenital heart disease diagnosis.
"I think we're lucky," said their mother Heather Mattucci, of Atlas. "We had wanted a family for so long. In our opinion, God chose us to be parents for both kids. I feel very strongly that it was a calling that he wanted us to have both children. It's our duty to help them the best we can, navigate and be their advocates at every turn. It's a great responsibility, but there are so many rewards that come along with it. Each one of them is so unique and beautiful in their own ways, but it's hard too."
Heather and Danny Matucci have been together for 21 years and married for 16 years. When they had trouble having a child, they adopted Carter at eight months old in March 2012. In May 2012, they found out they were pregnant with Laila, who was originally a twin.
"From the beginning, she was a miracle," said Heather Mattucci. "It was a miracle we were pregnant with her. It was a miracle she survived the pregnancy. We had a normal birth. For the first six months of her life, we enjoyed having a newborn and a 1 1/2-year-old. We were just loving life."
During Laila’s six-month checkup, doctors discovered that the soft spot on her head, the flexible material between her skull bones, had hardened. It was a condition called craniosynostosis, a birth defect where the normal sutures, or growth plates, of the skull fuse too soon in infancy, which restricts brain growth.
"When patients have this, it results in abnormal head shapes and there's an increased risk of developing elevated pressure in the skull, which can result in headaches," said Dr. Christian Kauffman, the chair of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Geisinger. "It can potentially lead to not meeting milestones."
Researchers estimate that about one in every 2,500 babies is born with craniosynostosis in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The treatment for the vast majority of patients is an extensive surgery, said Kauffman.
"We knew, moving forward, if we wanted her to have a successful life, if we wanted her to have any kind of quality of life, we'd have to have the surgery," said Mattucci.
Nine-hour surgery and recovery
Kauffman was part of the team that performed Laila's nine-hour surgery. Laila was only nine months old when Kauffman and a neurosurgeon reconstructed her skull and fixed what is called a harlequin eye, a permanently raised eyebrow.
During the surgery, a long incision was made ear to ear on the top of Laila's head and doctors removed the bone that developed abnormally in order to reshape them before putting them back in.
"We try to overcorrect," said Kauffman. "We try to increase the space more than necessary for her age so as her brain grows, she can grow into her skull.
The surgery itself is "pretty dramatic," said Kauffman. "Patients swell up, they spend a couple of nights in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The vast majority of these patients need to be given blood."
Mattucci said Laila's head was huge when she came out of surgery. She was still intubated for a day.
"Just handling her and trying to make her comfortable was so difficult," she said. "She obviously knew who we were from smell and sound and things like that, but she had a difficult time with her eyes swollen shut. Once she was able to open her eyes, she got a little bit of her personality back."
Laila went home after about five days in the PICU and had to adjust to her new head size. Mattucci described it as having a newborn again.
"We did have to be careful by not hitting her head on anything," said Muttucci. "From the day she came home, she continued improving. She does have yearly checks ups with Dr. Kauffman and neurosurgery to ensure they gave her enough space for her brain to grow.
Growing into her head
By the time she was a toddler, it was no longer obvious Laila's head was larger than it should be. By the time she entered kindergarten, she had completely grown into her head, said Mattucci.
Laila has a few lasting effects: occasional headaches and double vision at certain angles from muscle weakness in her eye. Despite it, Kauffman said he doesn't believe that Laila will need any additional surgery.
"She's just living her best life," said Mattucci. "She lives a very normal happy life. She's on the Honor Roll at school. She has been in swimming, she was in cheerleading up until this year. She is part of ballet and hip hop. She doesn't have very many limitations."
She does have to be careful when participating in physical activities by wearing a helmet, said Mattucci.
Laila, an incoming fourth-grader at Mount Carmel Area School District, said she loves watching Fuller House on Netflix, playing Minecraft, doing cartwheels and jumping on the trampoline.
Carter, an incoming fifth-grader at Mount Carmel Area School District, was diagnosed prenatally with tricuspid atresia, which means the right side of his heart was too small to support the cardiac output of his body. The diagnosis meant that Carter would have to undergo several stages of surgery called a single ventricle palliation. He went through his final stage of treatment at age 3.
Danny Mattucci works in the operating room as an endovascular radiology technician at Geisinger. Heather Mattucci just returned to work after 10 years of being home with the children, working in Geisinger's scheduling department.
Strong bond
Kauffman nominated Laila to be a Geisinger Miracle Child. He said he and the Mattucci family developed a strong bond over the years.
"We see these kids after surgery quite a lot," he said. "We try to follow up with them every year. You really get to see them grow through the years, and you develop a bond. They take pictures every time they saw me. I was invited to her birthday party. I was honored to be invited and I brought my family along."
The Kauffmans and Mattuccis also bonded over their mutual faith. They prayed for each other during the entire process.
Mattucci praised Geisinger and their team.
"We are really fortunate to have Geisinger in our backyard, to have it 30 minutes from us," said Mattucci. "We didn't have to drive to Philadelphia. We have Geisinger as a resource so close to us. When you're a medical family like we are, that requires a lot of medical follow-up and attention, being only 30 minutes from there is a lifesaver for us. We know we're getting top care just like we could anywhere else."
Geisinger spokesperson Michael McMullen said Laila was chosen as a 2022 Miracle Kid because of her "resilience in dealing with something so difficult and being so healthy now."
"The family is an excellent family to represent our hospital," said McMullen. "They have been in the past with their first child Carter. It was an easy selection process when Dr. Kauffman nominated them. We knew we had a great family, spokespeople for the hospital and ambassadors."
Much of the equipment in the PICU, including ventilators and infusion pumps used during Laila’s recovery, were provided with generous donations to Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, said McMullen.