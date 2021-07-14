MOUNT CARMEL — Homicide charges against a Mount Carmel Township woman who police said stabbed her husband to death are heading to Northumberland County Court.
Lisa Karlaza, 53, of 21 Back Street, appeared before Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole on Wednesday on charges she killed her husband, Richard Karlaza, during a July 4 altercation at their home in Dooleyville.
Cole ruled there was enough evidence presented by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office during the preliminary hearing to move the case forward.
Lisa Karlaza was led into the hearing by Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush. She declined to comment. Inside cthe courtroom, a man who said he was Lisa Karlaza's son, looked at his mother and said, "I'm your son," he said. "Make it stop and plead guilty."
Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to Back Street at 6 p.m. on July 4 for an initial report of a home invasion. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home.
Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest and neck, according to testimony by Mount Carmel Township Police officer Jonathan Rush, who was questioned by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on Wednesday.
Rush said several officers arrived on the scene and interviewed neighbors. One witness testified he overheard an argument between the Karlazas through the walls of the double home, but it went silent and minutes later he heard what sounded like a crash by the front door.
Rush testified Richard Karlaza was discovered laying up against the front door.
The witness who testified Wednesday said he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and she was saying she needed help, he testified.
Moments later Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.
Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an eight-and-a-half-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.
Karlaza also faces charges of aggravated assault and making false reports to police.
Karlaza will now go to trial on the charges and is due back in Northumberland County Court on Aug. 2 at 9:15 a.m.