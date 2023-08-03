SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel Township woman will head to state prison for up to 40 years after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have seen the 53-year-old incarcerated for six years.
President Judge Paige Rosini told Lisa Karlaza, of Back Street, she would not accept the plea deal and that instead she was delivering a sentence of 15 to 40 years in state prison. Karlaza pleaded no contest in May to third-degree murder in the death of her husband, Richard Karlaza, in July 2021, during an altercation at the Back Street home.
"You are cold, cruel and pure evil," Richard Karlaza's daughter Jessica Craig told Lisa Karlaza during a victim impact statement read in court. "God will be your final judgment."
In pleading no contest, Karlaza did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against her that a jury might find her guilty.
Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to the Back Street home for an initial report of a home invasion on July 4, 2021. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home, according to police.
Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest, neck and groin. Witnesses said they overheard an argument between the Karlazas and then a crash by the front door, police said.
Another witness testified that he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and saying she needed help. Moments later, Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.
Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an 8 1/2-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.
Karlaza declined to make a statement in court Thursday, but her attorney, Laurie Ann Pickle, said the plea deal was a way to avoid trial and not put any more trauma on the family. Pickle said, "Nothing anyone can say will bring Mr. Karlaza back."
Rosini delivered the sentence and said Lisa Karlaza has 760 days of credit for her time served in Northumberland County Jail.