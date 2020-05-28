A Mount Carmel woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a February crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in the vehicle.
An arrest warrant has been issued on Nicole Shipe, 28, of West 4th Street. Mount Carmel Police say Shipe's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she crashed her vehicle on Feb. 27., which caused the death of Michael Matukaitis.
Shipe crashed in the 200 block of Oak Street on Feb. 27 at about 2:37 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw Shipe standing outside the driver's side door of the vehicle on her cellphone saying was going to get a DUI, according to court documents. Police looked inside the vehicle and saw Matukaitis slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat.
Matukaitis was taken out of the vehicle and emergency responders began first-aid, but responders said the man had no pulse. Matukaitis was transported to Shamokin Geisinger Hospital and then transferred to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where police said he remained unresponsive, police said.
Police were notified on March 7 that Matukaitis had passed away, officers said.
Police reviewed a coroner report which stated Matukaitis died of a brain injury due to a spinal cord fracture resulting from a motor vehicle crash, according to police.
Officers said at the time of a blood draw on Shipe her blood alcohol level was .253, which is just more than three times the legal limit. Shipe was officially charged Wednesday and an arrest warrant was issued by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Shipe faces felony vehicular homicide and aggravated assault, along with DUI charges, according to court documents.