SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel woman will spend at least 11 months in Northumberland County Prison following a fatal drunk-driving crash last year.
Nicole Shipe, 28, apologized for driving drunk which resulted in a 2020 crash that took the life of Michael Matukaitis. During a hearing in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday, Shipe read a letter of apology but Rosini said while she appreciated the words, Shipe was drunk, made a plea agreement to drop other charges and now she must spend 11 to 23 1/2 months behind bars.
As part of a July plea agreement, Shipe pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence in the case involving the 2020 death of Matukaitis. The remaining charges — felony counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of reckless and careless driving — were dropped as part of the plea agreement in July.
Shipe’s blood-alcohol level was 0.253 percent, which is just more than three times the legal limit, police said.
“This could have been worse,” Rosini said of the sentencing. “You could be facing three years in a state prison.”
Shipe was seated with her attorney Greg Moro, of Danville. Moro asked the judge to place Shipe on house arrest.
“I don’t think that is an appropriate sentence in this case,” Rosini said. “This is a lose-lose situation. You didn’t go out to hurt anyone but .25 is very drunk.”
Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden prosecuted the case.
Shipe was immediately taken into custody. She had been free since being released after her first court appearance in June 2020, on $10,000 bail.
Police said Shipe crashed her vehicle on Feb. 27, 2020, in the 200 block of Oak Street in Mount Carmel. Matukaitis, a passenger in the vehicle, died from injuries on March 4.
When police arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Shipe standing outside the vehicles and Matukaitis slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat, police said.
Matukaitis had no pulse and was transported to Geisinger in Danville where he remained unresponsive until March 4 when he passed away. The coroner’s report indicated that Matukaitis died of a brain injury due to a spinal cord fracture resulting from a motor vehicle crash, according to police.
Shipe hugged her family after the sentence was announced Monday before being taken away by deputy sheriffs to Northumberland Count Jail to serve her sentence.