MIDDLEBURG — A 37-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl on numerous occasions for more than a year following a jury trial in Snyder County Court during which he represented himself.
Chad W. Dickinson was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the young girl from June 2019 through November 2020, beginning when she was 12.
At the trial Friday, Dickinson served as his own attorney and questioned witnesses, including the now 16-year-old victim.
He was convicted of eight charges, including felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated assault.
Following the jury's verdict, President Judge Michael Sholley sent Dickinson to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail pending sentencing later this year.