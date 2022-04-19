A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Snyder County, according to a report released Monday evening.
According to State Police at Selinsgrove, Daryl Z. Brubaker, died after he was injured in a crash along Troup Valley Road in Perry Township at 7:03 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Brubaker was driving east on Troup Valley Road when he tried to negotiate a lefthand turn and lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer he was driving. Police said Troup overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Police report Brubaker was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.