LEWISBURG — Route 15 in Union County is closed in both the north and southbound directions following a crash near William Penn Drive.
According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash occurred between William Penn Drive and Ziegler Road.
A detour using William Penn Drive, JPM Road, and Ziegler Road is in place.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution, PennDOT said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.