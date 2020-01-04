DANVILLE — Interstate 80 eastbound was partially closed for more than 3 hours following a multi-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Montour County.
The crash occurred at mile marker 220 in Montour County around 4 a.m. Both eastbound lanes were closed from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Exit 215 (Limestoneville) and 224 (Danville) Traffic was detoured at the Limestoneville exit to Route 54. The crash happened around mile marker 220, west of the Danville exit.
At 7 a.m. emergency crews were able to open one lane of the interstate to allow for traffic to flow east. At 11 a.m., both lanes were cleared.
State Police had not released information about the crash as of Friday afternoon.
— THE DAILY ITEM