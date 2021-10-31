SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are preparing to enter 2022 with as many big projects underway as possible, including improving the city’s infrastructure with an eye on economic development, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
“One of the key items investors look for when looking to invest into a community is its infrastructure and its current state, as well as the plans for improving it,” Backer said. “The city currently has over $18 million of grant applications into multiple agencies to help improve the city.”
One of those projects is the former Celotex site, Backer said.
“The city has a RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grant (request) into the state for the development of that site and to improve the infrastructure of the site,” he said. “Hopefully soon the city will get the final determination on if the funds were awarded to Sunbury to help redevelop the former brownfield and turn it into a job creator and an economic driver for the city.”
RACP grants, administered by the Office of the Budget, can be used for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, also continues to grow in Sunbury as the city just applied to the state for a RACP grant on behalf of owner Andrew Oakes, Backer said.
The grant is for a piece of equipment that will help Oakes produce more coffee and K-Cups. The cost was near $1 million.
“This will allow him to expand his business even more and create more jobs within the city,” Backer said. “These are the opportunities the city needs, and wants, to be a part of.”
UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital has been vacant since closing in 2019, but Backer said officials are working hard to find someone to take over the facility.
“The city is working with DRIVE, Representative Lynda Culver, and Senator John Gordner to get the former Sunbury hospital location redeveloped,” he said. “We do not want to see that site sit vacant, so we are actively working with UPMC to find a solution for that site.”
There are also currently multiple street projects underway in the city, including the Reagan Street project, which will help with flooding in the area, Backer said.
“Aside from Reagan Street, we are working on grants to update Susquehanna Avenue which will alleviate the flooding at the Reagan Street underpass as well as upgrading the utilities that feed into the Celotex site from Susquehanna Avenue which will help with redeveloping that location,” he said.
“We are also looking at Market Street lighting, and sidewalk repairs, repaving Packer Street, repaving and utility upgrades on South 2nd Street as additional infrastructure projects.”
The city is also very active in promoting the Sunbury Wetlands Ecological Educational Park (SWEEP) to help preserve one of the unique locations within the city and to help promote outdoor activities for the citizens to enjoy, Backer said.
The project, which was created by Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich has already received grant funding, Backer said.
Consolidation of the fire department remains one of the top priorities for the city, Backer said.
“Consolidation helps with lowering costs of maintaining an active fire department while providing for newer and more up-to-date equipment and will help with any manpower issue that may be currently taking place,” he said. “This will allow for volunteerism to stay as the primary firefighting source and prevent the city needing to move to a paid fire department which the additional cost could be passed on to the taxpayers if the city needed to move in that direction.”
Councilman Jim Eister said he is excited to see the city continue to move forward.
“We are really out there trying to bring bigger and better things to the city,” he said. “We have all of these projects started and once we continue to get more and more funding, residents will get to see all of these things completed.”
Eister said the future of Sunbury looks bright.
“We are very lucky to have the help of some great local leaders,” he said. “We want to continue to partner with these individuals and keep watching out city grow,” he said.