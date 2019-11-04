Multiple people suffered stab wounds from broken beer bottles during a fight late Friday at a Snyder County residence, according to arrest papers filed in Middleburg district court.
Trooper Brian Smyers, state police at Selinsgrove, said one woman was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for cuts to her left leg and right hip, the court documents state.
“Troopers observed numerous stab wound victims with blood throughout the residence,” Smyers wrote. “Interviews with the other victims were attempted, however, they were uncooperative.”
Smyers arrested Jose Ruiz Alvarado, 30, for the attack against the woman, arrest papers state. Alvarado is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. He’s held in Snyder County Prison, Selinsgrove, on $50,000 cash bail.
According to arrest papers, the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. at a home on Witmer Road in Union Township. The fight occurred at a card game where people were drinking alcohol, arrest papers state.
Alvarado is the only suspect charged. Just one victim is identified by name in the arrest papers. The affidavit shows the victim provided a different name for her attacker. Arrest papers don’t specify if Alvarado was using an alias or a second suspect was implicated in the crime.
Alvarado resides in Port Trevorton, arrest papers state. The trooper noted Alvarado is a citizen of Guatemala.
On-call District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, of Mifflinburg, arraigned Alvarado early Saturday morning and remanded him to the county jail. Alvarado’s case will be processed through the office of District Judge Lori Hackenberg, who’s scheduled to preside at a preliminary hearing for Alvarado on Thursday.