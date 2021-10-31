LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Chemistry Club and Lewisburg Children’s Museum mixed equal parts science and fun Saturday for Halloween chemistry demonstrations during the annual Munchkins & Pumpkins event.
Hosted at the Museum inside the GreenSpace Center on Market Street, an estimated 250 people were expected to stop by during the four-hour event, according to Lindsey Walter, education director.
“We love when Bucknell can come. They bring the activities, they bring the fun, they bring all things STEM-related,” Walter said.
Chemistry students set up four demonstrations: Puking Pumpkins, Lava Lamps, Boo Bubbles and Frankenstein’s Hand. Each utilized safe, common chemicals found in most kitchens.
Harry Wallace, a new club member, mixed vinegar and baking soda in a Griffin-style beaker before pulling a blue latex glove over it. The resulting reaction created carbon dioxide gas that filled out the Frankenstein glove.
Nearby, Cassie Remmey, 5, of Lewisburg, reached out her left arm and poked a pink bubble with her index finger, turning it to gas.
Shannon McCollum, a Bucknell senior, explained how the bubble formed on the end of a rubber hose after mixing dry ice, soap and water.
“When you put it into the water it sublimates into a gas and when you put it into the soap, it forms into a big bubble,” McCollum said.
April Hurlock, a junior chemistry major, helped coordinate the event. The aim, she said, is to connect kids with science in a fun way.
“Slime is always a fan favorite,” Hurlock said of what seems to grab kids’ attention the most. “The puking pumpkins every half-hour is a hit.”
Yes, the Puking Pumpkins seemed to please. Professor of Chemistry David Rovnyak explained that a pair of jack-o-lanterns had eaten too much candy. McCollum and Alexandra Yudiski then mixed hydrogen peroxide, soap and a catalyst inside the pumpkins, causing a thick green foam to spew through the carved pumpkins.
“Many of the things we do are based on real simple chemical principles and yet they do amazing things,” Rovnyak said.
The demonstrations were scaled-down versions of the Chemistry Club’s usual Halloween event, allowing the tradition to continue but in a safer format due to the pandemic, Rovnyak explained.
Munchkins & Pumpkins coincided with Market Street Mask-A-Rade in downtown Lewisburg where some 25 businesses handed out candy to costumed kids for a pre-Halloween trick-or-treat.