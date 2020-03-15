A Muncy man faces rape charges and is jailed on $300,000 cash bail after state police said he hid in a closet before assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Nathaniel Huffman, 38, of Muncy, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Sunday morning. Huffman was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $300,000 cash bail after troopers charged him with felony rape, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
The investigation began in late 2019 when troopers were made aware of a possible rape of a 9-year old girl in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Trooper Jessica Naschke interviewed the victim's mother who told police her daughter said she was assaulted in the summer of 2019, according to police.
During the interview with the victim, the girl told troopers she was changing in a room and Huffman surprised her by popping out of a closet and touching her, troopers said. The girl said a second attack came when the victim was in bed and Huffman again assaulted her, troopers said.
Huffman was arrested Sunday morning and brought before Toomey for an arraignment.