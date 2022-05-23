MONTANDON — A 63-year-old Muncy man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in West Chillisquaque Township on Saturday afternoon.
According to state police at Milton, John F. Barlett was traveling north on Mount Zion Drive near Industrial Park Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve at 5:26 p.m., police said.
Police said Bartlett's 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide drove off the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch. Barlett was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He was transported to Geisinger in Danville, where he died later, police said.