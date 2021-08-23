ELYSBURG — When Paula Kovach was considering a mural for a barn on her family’s farm near Elysburg, she reached out to an old friend, Matt Leavens.
The two went to elementary and high school together, and Leavens’ experience as a graphic artist and art teacher made him an easy choice.
In less than a month, Leavens was able to bring together several pieces covering parts of the face of a barn on Kovach’s family farm, Nolan’s Farm along Bear Hollow Road.
Three separate pieces — a large mural with sunflowers to cover the main barn door, a smaller Nolan’s Farm sign and a water can also adorned with a sunflower — adorn the side of the barn that anchors the farm, which has been in Kovach’s family since 1954 and through four generations.
“It’s bright and catchy,” Kovach said as Leavens put the final touches on the piece recently.
“It’s just amazing, the work he was able to do here. We were just trying to pretty up the neighborhood and offer something for people to look at in these dark times. These are happy flowers.”
Part of the 35-acre farm is a barn built from timber from nearby hills, Kovach said. “Clearly these guys had no idea what they were doing,” she joked.
Leavens and Kovach connected through social media when Kovach posted a message seeking someone to work on the barn.
Leavens said he has done several murals throughout the Coal Region over the years, including in Shamokin and Kulpmont.
“Paula and I went through school together and saw her post on Facebook asking if anyone knew someone who could do this. She reached out to me and it went from there. We started the creative process, got some ideas, I worked a concept on paper and we went with what saw.”
The barn presented several challenges, from size and texture to the hot summer weather. “There were also some critters,” Leavens said. “There was a groundhog in the barn and a chipmunk kept coming by trying to snag my soda.”
Leavens said he used traditional exterior paint anyone can purchase at a local story and it came together in a process. The large sunflower mural is 8-feet high by 16-feet wide, the Nolan’s Farm sign is 15-feet wide and two feet high and the tin can is 4-feet high by 5-feet wide.
“It’s amazing when you see it come together,” he said.
“When you have it visualized in your head it’s something, but when you see the final product it puts a whole new spin on things. It just brings this whole area to life.”