SELINSGROVE — The namesake of the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove will soon be memorialized with an interactive mural of his likeness on its walls.
Artist Marcellus Hammond and his crew from Brushes With Destiny LLC in Sunbury have been tasked with creating an augmented reality mural of Francis "Rudy" Gelnett who passed away at 95 in 2010 and left $5 million to the borough which has created a trust fund to benefit borough residents.
"I'm extremely passionate about inspiring people and pushing boundaries with my art," said Hammond who looks forward to bringing the community together around Gelnett and his passion for music.
A 20-foot by 20-foot mural has been commissioned by Snyder County Libraries Assistant Director Mitch Alday.
The augmented reality mural will feature Gelnett at the piano and visitors will be able to scan a QR code to bring the artwork to life, with Gelnett at the keyboard as a recording of his own music is played.
The music was donated by borough council president Rich Mease, whose father, William "Bud" Mease, was a drummer in Gelnett's band during the 1940s and 50s. Mease had one 78 vinyl recording of their music which is being digitized in the hopes it can be used in the mural.
"It's absolutely cool," said Rich Mease of the potential to see and hear Gelnett come alive on the walls of the library that bears his name.
Mease grew up with Gelnett as a family friend who went to every one of his and his two brothers' baseball games.
"I hope the mural gives people a better idea of Rudy," he said. "Most people know he rode around on his bicycle or that he had a lot of money and left it to Selinsgrove. People saw him as an introvert, but when he was around people he knew, he would talk a lot and laugh."
Joyce Bilger recalls hearing Gelnett play the piano in the basement of the former library before the new building was erected in 2012.
"He would play every day around 3 o'clock," she said.
Stories like these help Hammond create artwork like this planned mural and several others featured in Sunbury, Port Trevorton and Shamokin. He'll work with Alday to bring community members together to share their remembrances of Gelnett.
"I need to know the overall spirit of the man to bring the flat imagery to life. I love the community-building aspect of it," said Hammond. "It transcends the picture."
Alday will be requesting a grant from the borough-administered Gelnett Trust to defray some of the cost of the $20,000 mural.
Hammond said that once he and painting partner William McCullough begin working and Devin Smith completes the augmented reality design, the mural should be finished in about a month. Alday hopes to have it installed inside the library before the end of the year and have visitors getting to know Rudy and his music in an interactive and creative way.
"This mural will be a beacon for the community," said Alday.