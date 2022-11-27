Lewisburg residents continue to spruce up the alleyways for community members to appreciate, Cynthia Peltier, director of The CommUnity Zone said.
The newest addition to these efforts is a mural painted by Patricia Brandt on the carriage house of Bernadine Richard at the corner of Pear and Pine alleys on the south side of Lewisburg.
Richard said Peltier had mentioned the idea of alley tours throughout Lewisburg, which made her think about her own carriage house.
“Cynthia came over for something else, and she mentioned doing alley tours because there are some nice gardens and carriage houses in the area,” Richard said. “I was sitting in another friend’s car, waiting for her, when I thought, ‘I have a nice carriage house. Why don’t I put my horses there?’”
Richard went on thinking about how to transform her historic carriage house into something meaningful to her and the community, she said. “I had to go to Glick’s to get new stable doors, since the ones I had weren’t fit for a painting,” she said. “Glick, Inc. was wonderful and got the new ones in quickly.”
When it came to having the mural painted on her carriage house, Richard said she knew just who to call. “I called Patty (Brandt) right away,” she said.
Brandt said the mural was a challenge, but one that she enjoyed. “It was challenging because I’m used to working on smaller pieces,” she said. “I’ve done a few interior murals, but they weren’t necessarily realistic, and this needed to be.”
Brandt said that she has been painting horses since she was seven years-old, but Richard wanted to portray some of the horses that she had owned throughout her life. Three of the four horses that were to be painted, Richard didn’t have pictures of for Brandt to reference.
“I researched stable doors and latches, and was able to use pictures of Apollo, but the other horses were done from Bernadine’s memory,” Brandt said. “She described them and I created a sketch. We made some changes, and then got to painting.”
Richard said the process had her neighbors intrigued, but she kept the project a secret. “We kept it a secret what we were painting, and the neighbors kept trying to figure it out.
Brandt said she was sworn to secrecy, and did not tell any passersby what the final mural would reveal. “People would stop by while I was working to check the progress,” she said. “There were people who would come by everyday to see the changes.”
The final product was a mural of four horses: Sasha, Minga, Stymi, and Apollo behind stable doors. Two on each of the doors of the carriage house.
Peltier said she hopes others will follow in Richard’s footsteps. “Bernadine is a trailblazer,” she said. “The alleys are known by the people who live here and we all walk them, but these things will make more people walk through them.”
Peltier said the alleys of Lewisburg are a special place that people should know about. “The people who don’t know, need to know. They need to walk the alleys to see,” she said. “Anyone who walks the alleys, walks them all. It’s one of the best parts of Lewisburg.”
The historic buildings of Lewisburg are destinations in their own right, but things like this only further enhance their greatness, Peltier said. “We have close to 900 historic buildings in this town, and they are well-maintained. We take pride in that,” she said. “We’ve been trying to do more things like this, and people are starting to jump in.”
Peltier encourages other residents to make similar efforts. “Have civic pride and follow the lead of Bernadine,” she said. “We want to make these pieces a destination.”
To contact Brandt regarding artwork, email paintinhorses@hotmail.com, call 570-492-4546, or find her on Facebook at “Equine Art by Patricia Brandt,” “Canine Art by Patricia Brandt” or “Local Art by Patricia Brandt.”