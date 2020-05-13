Murder charges against a Shamokin man are heading to Northumberland County Court.
Andre Stone, 38, of South Market Street, appeared via video for a 15-minute preliminary hearing in front of District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday without saying a word on charges he strangled his girlfriend.
Stone is jailed without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to strangling to death his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha last month.
When police arrived at the 631 South Market Street home minutes later and they found Latsha, officers said. Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture the woman on the floor and said, "I killed my girlfriend," according to court documents.
"I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her," Stone said, according to the charges.
Stone told officers he looked at the clock and it was 1:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said. Stone told officials he got dressed and he walked to the police station.
Stone is represented by public defender John Broda.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case and he hasn't said whether or not he will seek the death penalty.