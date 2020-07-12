HUMMELS WHARF — Geisinger Medical Center officials will not release any information on the condition of murder suspect Christopher T. Fernanders, who was reportedly seriously injured after being shot by a patron of Buffalo Wild Wings Friday night.
A nursing supervisor said on Sunday night that she was "not allowed" to release any information of Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, who Selinsgrove state police say shot and killed Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg Friday night.
On Sunday night Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said the investigation is still ongoing and he would provide more details as they become available. Piecuch said he did not have a condition update on Fernanders.
Troopers say Fernanders pulled into the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, Monroe Township, and began to shoot at Campbell and Bowersox before a patron of the restaurant shot Fernanders.
Fernanders stalked Campbell, his ex-wife, and wrote a letter about his plan to kill her, police said.
Campbell obtained a protection from abuse (PFA) order on July 1, days after Fernanders allegedly threatened to kill her. He was charged on June 24 with terroristic threats and harassment and was scheduled to appear before District Judge John Gembic this Tuesday.
Fernanders now faces two counts of first-degree murder, stalking, firearms violations, violation of a PFA and related offenses.
He will be arraigned and jailed without bail after he is released from the hospital, Piecuch said.
State police at Selinsgrove obtained a search warrant from Gembic for Fernanders’ home and vehicle and found evidence of his plan to kill, according to court documents.
Fernanders detailed his murder plan in a letter addressed to law enforcement that was found in his truck and in his home was an empty box for an Amcrest GPS tracker and equipment used to make a firearm similar to the weapon used in the shootings, court records said. An Amcrest GPS tracker was found underneath the carriage of Campbell’s vehicle that was parked at the crime scene.
The GPS unit was used “to assist in stalking and tracking Campbell’s movements,” police said.
Fernanders should not have had access to a weapon because the active PFA would have required him to relinquish firearms, Piecuch said.
“The evidence shows that the attack was premeditated and that Fernanders acted alone,” Piecuch said Saturday.
“Fortunately, the danger was isolated to the parking lot of the restaurant and no one else was injured.”
Troopers said a witness said as Fernanders was returning to his truck after shooting the couple, Troy A. Sprenkle 49, of Sunbury, came out of the restaurant and fired three or four shots at the suspected gunman, court records said.
Police said restaurant patrons rushed to render aid to Campbell and Bowersox after Fernanders was “neutralized” by Sprenkle, court records said.