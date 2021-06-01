A Mount Carmel resident charged with killing a man in western Pennsylvania last month is on probation in Northumberland County but officials aren’t saying when they last spoke to him.
Alec Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, is accused of killing Daren Lingenfelter, of Claysburg, in Bedford County on May 23.
County probation officials did confirm Rhoads is under supervision by the county, but have not said whether Rhoads has reported to Northumberland County probation or if he was permitted to be out of the area.
Chief Probation officer Timothy P. Heitzman confirmed Rhoads is currently on supervision with Northumberland County on a simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension charge that expires Feb. 28, 2022.
He said those cases ran consecutive to possession with the intent to deliver charge that carried a 6- to 23-month sentence that expired on Feb. 28 of this year.
Heitzman said the probation office does not release details of visits by probation officers.
“Our office does not release that type of information,” Heitzman said.
Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn said probation office visits or check-ins are not public information for security reasons.
State police in Bedford say Rhoads traveled to Bedford County, fired a crossbow inside the home of Lingenfelter which killed him.
Rhoads was arrested late May 23 at a home in James Creek, Huntingdon County, and arraigned just before 10 p.m. by District Judge Brian Baker, according to online court records show.
A witness inside the home in Bedford County told troopers Rhoads made no effort to help Lingenfelter while other people in the home attempted to render aid, according to officials.
Rhoads fled the scene, according to police.
Rhoads was later located and troopers brought him to the barracks to be questioned, police said.
Rhoads is now incarcerated at the Bedford County Prison and a preliminary hearing scheduled for today.