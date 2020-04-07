A Montour County murder suspect said Monday he would keep his court-appointed public defender after a judge denied his request for new counsel.
David E. Downing Jr. sent a letter to attorney Hugh Taylor, who has been appointed as a public defender to assist Leslie Bryden, asking that Taylor replace Bryden.
Following a hearing held by video conference Monday, Judge Gary Norton denied Downing's request. Norton also retained Jim Sulima as private investigator for the case. Downing had requested he withdraw from the case. Downing didn't provide any testimony about the private investigator.
The judge told Bryden she and Taylor could work out who would serve as chief counsel.
"I take this case seriously and certainly it is an issue of trust between myself and Mr. Downing. I will do my obligation as I have always done and will move forward," Bryden said.
Downing told the judge he has given permission for his attorneys to provide information about his case to his immediate family.
Norton was the only person physically in the Columbia County Courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys and Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis spoke by phone. Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., appeared via video conference from the Montour County Jail where he has been held since his arrest in September.
Downing is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 Motel, in Valley Township, in September. He remains in jail without bail.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE