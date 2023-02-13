MILTON — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Milton Public Library (MPL) are celebrating National Leap into Science Week with a joint program at the Library at 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books. Children and families explore the science of various topics, such as balance and light and shadows, through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists.
The LCM will kick off the week by offering on-site toddler programming at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20. This program is free with admission or membership.
“Children 2-5 years old will explore the characteristics of light and shadow by listening to a story about shadows, hunting for shadows around the museum, and creating their very own shadows,” said Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education and Special Events manager.
The museum will partner with MPL for a free story time at the library at 1 p.m. Feb. 24. This program is recommended for preschool-age children and their caregivers.
"The Milton Public Library is so excited to partner with the LCM again for Leap Into Science week,” said Jeanne Greif, Youth Services librarian at MPL. “Exploring those topics in a fun way through museum programs or the stories in library books can make the subjects easier for children to understand. We hope our program will demonstrate how fun it can be to think like a scientist."
The program will also include a free giveaway of themed books and toys while supplies last.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25, the museum will host a wind family workshop with the Bucknell University Society of Women Engineers. Families can enjoy experimenting with hands-on STEM stations, seeing an invisible force create visible effects. These activities are free with admission or membership.
“These workshops are a fantastic way for families to explore STEM topics together,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Adults with little to no science background can feel intimidated to talk about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) topics with their children; however, the Leap into Science program is specifically designed to help children and adults learn to think like scientists and have fun while doing it together.”
Unless otherwise noted, these activities are included with general admission, which is $9 per person, or LCM memberships.