LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum hosts its Summer Chill from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The event features STEM activities throughout the museum plus half-priced admission and shaved ice from Pelican’s Snoballs. Another Summer Chill is planned for Sept. 24.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Tickets are required for those 1 year and older. Space is limited. Masks are required for all guests 2 years and older. Register at: https://bit.ly/3rj3JuP.
For more information about the museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO