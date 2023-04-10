LEWISBURG — An app designed to give unknown musical artists a platform to share content was the big winner at the Bucknell Small Business Development Center's 11th annual BizPitch on Monday night.
Uncharted, designed, developed and created by Stevie Rauch and brothers Will and Ben Carcieri won the $5,000 grand prize, edging three other finalists who presented everything from apps to help people with food allergies to a nebulizer to aid people suffering from asthma in low-resource areas.
The $2,500 Changemaker prize went to senior Simbi Maphosa and her Prime Air nebulizer. A $2,500 fan favorite also went to Uncharted. The event was broadcast live on WVIA and YouTube.
"This is the biggest audience we've ever had, both in-person and in central Pennsylvania," Bucknell SBDC director Steve Stumbris said. "It starts with the students. We want to share the stories of what they are working on and those stories are worth sharing.
"We want to give them the biggest stage, the biggest platform to share their stories."
Judges scored the four finalists on five criteria: Problem, market, innovation, feasibility and delivery.
Each of the finalists made short pitches in front of a packed house at the Elaine Langone Center at Bucknell. They then answered questions from the judges about the product, including deeper dives into the long-term feasibility, potential expansion and even opportunities down the road to sell the product for a significant profit.
Judge Anthony Evans, a 2004 BU grad who is now a vice president with Morgan Stanley, said he was glad to return to campus and offer some potential insight to the next generation of Bucknell entrepreneurs.
"Entrepreneurship is hard and anytime you have the opportunity to encourage young people it's worth it," Evans said. "It's a great way to give back. I want to see the connection, the connection the person has with their idea and something that makes tremendous sense."
Rauch admitted he was a bit nervous moments ahead of the pitch for Uncharted, but said the closer it came time to take the stage, the more ready he felt.
The trio told the audience some had been working on Uncharted for two years and spent the last three months refining the pitch. The winnings, he said, would go toward development to push the project forward with hopes of launching it by the end of the summer.
"We practiced about 200 times," Rauch said of Monday's pitch. "We can probably do it in our sleep."
During their pitch, The Carcieris and Rauch said there is "no middle class in the music industry," and their app can be used to "connect the 7.9 million unheard artists in the world."
They called it TikTok for music, allowing for artists to upload videos, stories about their songs and artwork to create a virtual sharing world to build an audience.
Maphosa, due to graduate next month as a biomedical engineer, said she created Prime Air after watching her grandmother struggle with asthma in her native Zimbabwe.
"Prime Air is portable, cost-effective and doesn't need electric," she said during her pitch. "We are able to provide treatment anywhere, anytime. My grandmother used to travel two hours to the hospital. This product can be available right next to your bed."
Kim Magnotta, a sophomore political science major, pitched Allergy Aid, an app for people with food allergies to get some reassurance when they dine away from home.
"I want to take the fear out of food," Magnotta, who suffers from 13 food allergies, said. "It's an app to help people with dietary restrictions navigate the complicated world of dining."
GeoRef is an app pitched by four freshmen: William Crosswhite, Yali Amsili, Anna Ottman and Hunter Gehman. It is designed for sports leagues to integrate schedules for teams and referees to get everyone on the same page.
"It's a one-stop shop for sports management," Ottman said. "We spoke to 50 different leagues and the second highest reason for cancellations was due to scheduling issues."