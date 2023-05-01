SUNBURY — Even if the sun is shining on June 3 in the Valley, there will be a vampire roaming the streets before making his way to the river where there is going to be a fight.
As part of the Sunbury Kick Off Event, WWE legend Grangrel said he is excited to visit the city and meet with residents before delivering a beat down to any pro wrestler who thinks they can stop him during the free WXWC4 pro wrestling show being held at the river.
"I can't wait to do some fangin' n' bangin' in Sunbury," Gangrel told The Daily Item on Monday. "As a vampire, I'm going to have to get some super strong sunblock for the festivities."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, who is the head of the Sunbury Summer Kick Off event, said World Extreme Wrestling, of Philadelphia, will be visiting the city and setting up shop behind the wall at the riverfront in a free event for the public.
Along with Gangrel, scheduled to appear are WWE legend and WXWC4 owner Headshrinker Samu, former WWE superstar and current MLW superstar Gene Snitisky and one half of the MLW tag team champions "The Future" Lance Anoa'i.
Brosious, along with Chief Clerk Jolinn Barner, Kyle Alexander and Sunbury Revitalization Inc. members Slade Shreck and Maggie Mae Ross, continue to meet regarding the event. Brosious said pro wrestling is only one of the several attractions set to take place on June 3.
“I’m happy to see wrestling returning to Sunbury,” Brosious said. “It’s going to be a great time for everyone, especially with the event taking place by the river.”
Brosious said the event will feature multiple bands, fireworks, food trucks, ax throwing, a cornhole tournament and children’s activities, and other surprises.
Brosious says the day will also feature free concerts and a raffle which will feature the grand prize of a 2023 Polaris ATV.
Runaway Stroller will play at 4 p.m., along with national musical artist Claudia Hoyser and finishing off the night before a major fireworks display will be national country music artist Jason Michael Carroll.
Samu said he is also excited to be back in Sunbury.
"It's always great to come there and see so many of the friends that are now like family to us," he said. "We look forward to enjoying the day and meeting with everyone and seeing all the great action and the musical entertainment that is set to take place."
Brosious, who will be a guest referee in one of the matches, said he is not against getting involved in the action and tossing someone in the river.
"There may be a splash or two coming," he joked.
The kick-off event is scheduled to begin at noon while WXWC4 will begin at 2 p.m., followed by Runaway Stroller at 4 p.m.
Gangrel had some warnings for those looking to get in his way on June 3.
"One, two, Gangrel is coming for you."
For more information, contact City Clerk Jolinn Barner at 570-286-7820.