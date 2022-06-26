MILTON — Orchestrated musical ensembles filled the church as the dedication commenced on Sunday, shortly after 3 p.m.
Choir hymns surfed the crowds and Pastor Gary Shaeffer gave his blessings as the sermon began with a prayer.
The dedication of the Milton Lutheran Church was crafted from the merger of congregations that occurred roughly six years ago involving the Trinity and Christ Lutheran churchs.
On Jan. 10, 2016, the congregation councils of Trinity and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church agreed to form a parish and share a pastor. Primarily due to the financial issues the congregations were facing.
However, it was not until August 2021, that the combined congregational councils decided to consolidate the Trinity and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church into one congregation.
This consolidation brought on challenges for the church to accept their old and new individuality as a community.
Pastor Shaeffer spoke on the transitional phase as a period of growth and self-reflection. The posing question was: "How can we maintain our individuality, but minimize the amount of money required to keep a church running.”
As the merger continued and the churches became one, they grew together and realized they have a greater sense of community and purpose to serve one another.
Together as a congregation, "worships were stronger and more meaningful,” their pastor said.
The dedication to the unitary congregation of the Milton Lutheran Church, included a celebratory service for their brand-new baptismal font.
A symbol for the origin of life and unity, the baptismal font stands in the center aisle at the Milton Lutheran Church.
Gifted by two families from the joining congregation, the baptismal font was given to the Milton Lutheran Church as an offering of togetherness between the two churches.
The service ended by proclaiming the new mission statement of the church — fostering community through faith, love, and service.
After the sermon, people gathered in the basement to break bread and enjoy delicacies with friends and family.